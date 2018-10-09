Goa MLA’s son surrenders after killing 26-year-old in road accident

Following the accident, locals torched the car, belonging to Ticlo. (Source: Video screen grab) Following the accident, locals torched the car, belonging to Ticlo. (Source: Video screen grab)

In a case of rash and negligent driving, two women were hit by a car, reportedly belonging to the son of a Goa MLA, on National Highway 4A in Belgaum, Karnataka on Monday evening. Police officials have confirmed the death of a 26-year-old, while the other woman has sustained injuries.

According to Belgaum police, the accident took place at 5.15 pm on Monday on the National Highway near the fruit market, where the two sisters were hit by a car belonging to Kyle Ticlo, son of Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo.

“After the accident took place, Kyle, helped take both the victims to the hospital after which he surrendered. The accused is in our custody and FIR in this incident has been lodged,” said Gandhi Nagar PI, BR Gadekar, local Goa daily O Herald quoted him as saying.

Following the accident, locals torched the 11-month-old BMW 530 D, belonging to Ticlo.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.

