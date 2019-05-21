Goa: Missing woman who accused Congress leader of rape found

A woman who has accused Congress candidate Atanasio Monserrate of sexually assaulting her in 2016 and who went missing 10 days before the May 19 Panaji bypoll was traced on Monday to a house in North Goa, which was identified as a friend’s home.

The news of her being traced was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Twitter. “I congratulate the Goa Police team for tracing the missing victim girl. Women safety is topmost priority of our government,” Sawant tweeted.

“The victim has been traced. She was staying at a woman friend’s house in Mapusa town,” a police spokesperson told reporters on Monday. After the shelter where the woman was staying reported that she was missing, all political parties had targeted the Congress. The Congress, on their part, accused the BJP of dirty politics. The nuns who run the rehabilitation home in South Goa filed a police complaint on April 28, following which an FIR was filed.

The chargesheet in the sexual abuse case accuses Monseratte under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 506 of POCSO Act since the victim was a minor in 2016.