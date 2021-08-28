Goa: Minor raped, woman assaulted for refusing bike ride

The Goa police arrested a man on charges of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old in her South Goa home. The accused is a member of the same family as the child.

The complaint was filed by the mother of the child after she told her about scratches on her body. According to sources, the mother came to know about the incident that took place about a week prior after a physician suggested that the child be medically examined.

While the man was arrested as soon as the complaint was filed on Thursday, the police are investigating whether or not the child had been abused by the accused in the past as well. Sources said that the accused had threatened the child with dire consequences and also plied her with chocolates to keep silent about the incident.

In another case, a 24-year-old woman was attacked by a man in Ponda, after she refused to take a ride with him on his two-wheeler. While the victim was hospitalised after she suffered injuries after she was pushed against the floor, the man, who, according to the police, lived in the same neighbourhood, has since been on the run, Police Inspector Mohan Gaude from the Ponda police station said.

The police have registered an offence under sections 354 (using criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).