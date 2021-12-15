Goa: Congress names minister involved in ‘sex scandal’, files complaint

Goa Pradesh Congress president Girish Chodankar on Wednesday named state Urban Development and Social Welfare Minister Milind Naik to be involved in a “sex scandal”. Chodankar alleged that he had misused his office and sexually exploited a woman from Bihar.

On November 30, Chodankar had said that he gave the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government 15 days to act against the minister. At the end of the fortnight, Chodankar added that, if the government did not remove the minister from the Cabinet, he would be forced to name him.

Meanwhile, on December 10, a woman filed a complaint in Bihar accusing Congress leader Sankalp Amonkar and other party workers from South Goa of extortion, sexual harassment and criminal conspiracy.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly circulated video and audio of the woman on social media. She also accused them of extortion, sexual harassment and offences under the Information Technology Act. While a zero FIR was lodged on Friday, the case was transferred to the Goa Police on Tuesday.

South Goa Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dhania said, “We received the complaint last evening and the FIR has been registered at Mormugoa Police Station. It is a complaint of extortion, stalking, criminal conspiracy and sections of the IT Act.”

On Wednesday, Amonkar and other Congress leaders lodged a complaint against Naik at the women’s police station in Panaji and submitted what they claimed were cell phone records and other evidence against the minister allegedly sexually harassing the woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion.

“We have submitted all evidence against Naik. The victim has turned hostile and was forced to file the complaint against us. I am ready to cooperate with police,” Amonkar said.

Mahila Congress president Beena Naik said, “The victim was widowed, the minister took advantage of that and had a relationship without her consent. Asking the victim to abort without her consent is the murder of the baby. If the government does not act against him in the next two days, we will march to his house.”



Reacting to the Congress naming Naik, Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said: “If he (Chodankar) has named the minister, I will discuss this with the Chief Minister. Let the person who has suffered file a complaint.”

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was in UP, is set to return to Goa on Wednesday.

Sawant had earlier said, while politically motivated allegations were being made ahead of the Assembly elections, he would not hesitate to take action against anyone, if the victim filed a complaint.