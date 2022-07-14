Goa Minister Gaude defends Kala Academy renovation decision, says Taj Mahal wasn’t built after inviting quotations

Goa Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude Wednesday took the example of the 17th-century Mughal monument Taj Mahal to defend the government’s decision to not seek tenders for the renovation work of the Kala Academy in Panaji. Gaude said that the Taj Mahal had stood the test of time because it was not built after a tendering process.

Gaude, while speaking during the Goa Legislative Assembly’s ongoing Monsoon Session, was replying to allegations over the process and cost of the Kala Academy’s renovation.

Gaude said, “The Taj Mahal was constructed from 1632 to 1655. I want to say one thing. How is the Taj Mahal beautiful and everlasting even today? Because Shah Jahan never invited any quotations. Now it’s almost 390 years and the Taj Mahal stands just as it is.”

Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai had said that the Goa government’s decision to award the contract for the repair of the Kala Academy by nomination and without tendering was in violation of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) manual. “This tender that you have awarded with nomination without the three envelopes system violates the CPWD manual. I have the CPWD manual. It states that when there is specialised work there has to be a tender.”

Built in the 1960s, the Kala Academy, an iconic structure, was a centre for arts in Goa designed by prominent architect and urban planner Charles Correa. It has been under repair and renovation for about a year.

Sardesai also questioned why the work was still in progress even after a year. Referring to a newspaper article, Sardesai asked why the Kala Academy which had been built at the cost of Rs 4 crore but was being repaired at the cost of Rs 56 crore.

Gaude, however, refuted the claim and said asked if everything written in newspapers was true. In his written reply to the question raised by Sardesai, Gaude stated that the estimated cost of the renovation work was Rs 39.63 lakh.

The minister said that while he respected architect Correa, he stood by his earlier statement that the design was faulty. “I am firm on my statement. The design is faulty. It has been several years, almost 50 years, and every monsoon water gets in. Isn’t this faulty design?” he asked.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that there was an urgency and the work of renovation had to be completed in a year.