‘These people have destroyed Goa’: Minister tables report about change of land zones in coastal belt

Goa Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday tabled a report in the legislative assembly according to which 3.59 lakh sq m of land in five villages in North Goa’s coastal belt were converted from tenanted land, cultivated land, no development slopes or mangroves to settlement land.

The 434 properties which had been changed to settlement zones were located in the villages of Calangute, Candolim, Arpora, Nagoa and Parra. According to the report, the change of zone of the land was carried out in the Outline Development Plan (ODP) from the Regional Plan 2021.

Rane said that the change of zone of these lands had been reversed and they have been reverted to the earlier land use. He added that the areas that were reverted to their earlier zone will not be put back in the ODPs and if anybody had a grievance, they had 60 days to file an appeal before the TCP Board. Rane also said that the report had been tabled in the assembly after discussing it with the chief minister and central leaders.

“People come to Goa because they love Goa. People come to Goa because they feel that there is a lot of greenery and peace of mind…If you destroy Goa and you make Goa a city or a metro, people will not come to Goa. You have to save Goa for posterity. These are the people who have destroyed Goa. And they should be punished by the people. In every election, people know. They will punish people at the appropriate time,” Rane said.

The report did not mention any names or name the owner of the properties. Rane told the media, “I have deliberately not mentioned anybody’s name today. You will come to know in a jiffy what has happened…”

The report was tabled in the backdrop of Rane’s war of words with Calangute MLA and leader of opposition Michael Lobo. Rane and Lobo, his former colleague in the previous Cabinet led by Pramod Sawant, have been sparring with each other with the TCP minister accusing Lobo of committing illegalities for “personal gains” during his tenure as chairman of North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) and Lobo, in turn, saying that he was being “targeted”.

Rane later shared information about 10 properties with a total area of 27,647 sq m owned by Lobo and his MLA wife Delilah Lobo in which a ‘change of zone’ was carried out.

Responding to Rane’s report, Lobo said that he had no problem if any of the lands were reverted to their earlier zones. “We have changed the zone of only one land and we did that with the permission of the panchayat for a hotel management institution,” he said.

The report prepared by a 10-member committee under the TCP does not mention that the changes of zone were carried out by Lobo. However, Rane later made public a letter written by three officials – Planning Assistant Bhalchandra Naik, Assistant Engineer Vikram Tengse and Member Secretary of the NGPDA R K Pandita to the chief town planner on June 13. The letter stated that Lobo was the chairman of the NGPDA from 2012 to 2019 and that he had carried out the ‘change of zone’ in the Calangute-Candolim Planning Area.

The letter reads, “The Calangute-Candolim draft and final ODP is prepared under his chairmanship therefore he decided which areas to be changed and which areas to be dropped from the regional plan 2021.” It stated that officials had raised oral objections to the changes being carried out, like reduction in major district road, other roads, tenanted lands, no development slopes, mangrove area with thick habitation. “The answer from Michael Lobo was that I am chairman and local MLA, I know what is required in the said area, I have every right to change the zone of any area which he wants and you (officials) have to sign the plan the way he wants,” the letter says.

The committee was appointed to examine three ODPs for Calangute-Candolim Planning Area-2025, Arpora-Nagoa-Parra Planning Area-2030 and Vasco-da-Gama Planning Area. It observed, “Eco-sensitive areas such as paddy field, tenanted lands, no development slopes, etc. have been changed to settlement zone and other developable zones.”

Among its findings, the committee noted that “change of zone have been done arbitrarily and without following uniform policy” and “eco-sensitive areas have been changed to developable zones, which may adversely affect the environment”. It also said that “a lot of unauthorised development has come up in the area especially in Calangute-Candolim which has restricted any further widening of the roads, thus leading to chaos in certain areas in terms of vehicular movement etc.”