Goa: BJP minister says Congress chief should name minister he accused of sexually exploiting woman

A day after Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar alleged that a minister in the state cabinet had “misused his office and sexually exploited a woman”, ports and science and technology minister Micheal Lobo said the Congress leader should reveal the name of the minister if he claimed to have evidence against him.

“Girish should be more specific and tell the name (of the minister),” Lobo told reporters on Wednesday. He said that if the GPCC president had made an allegation of this nature, he should have evidence, which he should share with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP president Sadanand Tanavade for examination.

Chodankar on Tuesday alleged that a state minister had sexually exploited a woman. He said that about 20 days back, two “responsible people” had brought evidence in the form of video, audio and WhatsApp chats to show how the minister had exploited and mistreated the women.

“It is out of decency and moral responsibility that we are not disclosing the name of the minister yet. There are two families involved in the matter, that of the woman and that of the minister, who are not at fault in this. We are giving the government 15 days to take action against the minister. He should be sacked and booked for this offence. The ball is now in the court of Dr Pramod Sawant,” Chodankar said at the Congress House in Panaji.

Chodankar also alleged that the incriminating videos and audio files were shown to the chief minister, who “went out of his way to protect this minister and also to destroy the evidence”.

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade, meanwhile, said there was no complaint of any sexual exploitation against any minister and the ‘fake’ allegations were being made as the Legislative Assembly polls were approaching. He said he had immediately asked CM Sawant if there was any such complaint, but there were none.

“This is needless and baseless. They should name the minister; tell us who the woman is. If they can’t, they should not make such fake allegations. Can we take action on somebody’s personal life? An election is coming and anyone can say anything,” he said.