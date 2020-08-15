Goa Medical College to treat state’s critical Covid patients

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. (File)

The Goa government on Friday announced its decision to treat “extremely critical Covid patients” at Goa Medical College, the state’s apex medical facility.

The announcement, which comes a day after Goa reported its highest spike in Covid-19 cases, means that patients with extreme co-morbid conditions will no longer be sent to Covid hospitals in south Goa.

The intervention, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, is to “ensure deaths due to co-morbidity are reduced”. He also said this will ensure there is no “mix-up” and patients will be better handled, with separate entry and exit gates for Covid patients.

As many as 476 persons tested positive on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 10,970, a health department official said, adding that the death toll stands at 93.

Earlier, Governor Satypal Malik had come down heavily on the government and objected to deaths being “blamed as due to co-morbidites” and asked for a comprehensive response to ensure that deaths decrease.

