Goa: Manohar Parrikar to return home today, says health minister

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently hospitalised, is expected to return home by Tuesday evening, said state health minister Vishwajit Rane in a medical bulletin issued on Monday. Rane said media reports on Parrikar being taken to Delhi were not true.

On Saturday night, a team of doctors led by AIIMS Associate Dean of Gastroenterology Dr Pramod Garg, was in Panjim to check on Parrikar after he complained of discomfort. “His parameters are holding fine. Latest, either by tomorrow evening or afternoon he will return home. There was discomfort but Dr Garg has given his treatment,” Rane said.

Meanwhile, Speaker Pramod Sawant told the media that Parrikar had “vomited blood”.

“I met the CM as well as Dr Garg, who I spoke to personally. He says, that the CM’s health parameters are stable. There was no chest infection, but he vomited a little bit of blood,” said Sawant.

Trying to dispel all such reports, Rane said, “…There are a lot of things coming in the media. I have been negating it, because you are not privy to anything. Only I know what is happening inside. There is no question of any kind of bleeding….”

With two versions coming on Parrikar’s health, the Congress called the Governor to intervene. State Congress president Girish Chodankar felt the whole situation was confusing, with the public kept in the dark.

“The Governor has to step in and take charge. How long can you hide things about public representatives?” said Chodankar.