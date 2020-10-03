Goa man beats daughter to death with stump

The victim succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening, he added. (Representational)

A fruit-seller in Goa battered his 20-year-old daughter to death with a cricket stump over her relationship with a married man, the police said Friday.

According to Mahesh Gadekar, inspector in charge of Bicholim police station, the station received a call from a primary health centre in Sanquelim, north of Panaji, which said a woman had been brought in a serious condition and with a “badly bruised body”.

The police found the victim’s father, mother, and two brothers at the hospital and recorded their statements. “It was then that he confessed to having beaten her. He got to know of her having a relationship with a married man in the neighbourhood,” said Gadekar. “He had rushed her to the hospital but she didn’t survive.”

Sunil Kumar Ranjan, the father of the victim, has been arrested. A local court sent him to police custody for four days. Ranjan and his family are from Uttar Pradesh and they sell fruits in the local market at Bicholim.

