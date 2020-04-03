Goa makes entry into state even harder, only Collectors can now give passes

Agriculturists in Goa have been requested to use labour within the state for harvesting. (Photo: Smita Nair/File) Agriculturists in Goa have been requested to use labour within the state for harvesting. (Photo: Smita Nair/File)

Goa Friday tightened its entry points making the Collector the only authority authorised to issue passes to those wanting to enter the state.

In a press briefing CM Pramod Sawant said, “Unnecessary people want to enter the state by faking a relative’s death. Police are manning eight check points. Nobody should try to enter from other roads. They can be arrested and slapped with sections under law. Till April 14 the current system will be followed and after that the central government directives will be followed,” he added.

CM Sawant also asked agriculturists and farmers to not get additional labour from other states for harvesting. “Even for harvesting do not bring labour from outside the state, even for cashew. Use labour from within the state. Even in those trucks bringing in vegetables, only the driver is allowed along with the additional driver and that too we are scanning them with thermal guns,” he added.

Appealing to the people of the state to respect home quarantine, he added, “There is a misunderstanding that we will get it from foreigners. But foreigners who are in Goa have come much earlier. Some of them have been staying here for three months. Nobody should harass them. Of the patients found positive in Goa, five of the six have come from outside. The sixth patient came in contact from his own brother. Four come from ships and one came from abroad,” he added.

For now, Goa has a new positive case, a Goan with travel history to Mozambique & Kenya has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, said Health Minister Rane. “He arrived in Goa on March 19, via domestic flight from Mumbai and self-admitted himself,” tweeted Rane.

Of the Tablighi Jamaat men who are in quarantine, all remain stable and will be soon be tested. Of the 46, CM Sawant said, no one was in Nizamuddin after March 15.

Meanwhile, among the fresh initiatives announced today also include counselling at labour homes. “They (the labourers) are saying we don’t want your food but want to go home. From tomorrow counsellors will be sent to explain why they have to wait at the labour camp. Even hygiene kit has been given to them like toothpaste and soap,” he said about the 16 labour camps with more than 1,000 persons in them.

