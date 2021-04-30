Extend Goa lockdown for 15 days or till positivity rate drops to 10%: IMA

Migrant workers outside the Vasco railway station Thursday. The lockdown came into effect in the state the same evening. Express Photo/Mayura Janwalkar

The Goa branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in a statement issued Friday urged the state government to extend the ongoing lockdown for another 15 days or till the positivity rate, which was at 51 per cent on Thursday, reduces to 10 per cent.

“Health care will be able to manage with a lower positivity rate to decrease the mortality. The lockdown last year has not proved to be detrimental for normal living,” IMA president Dr Vinayak Buvaji said.

Buvaji further claimed that by now, “the economic self viability has been well calculated by every citizen. Everyone has been making a provision and made a provision for a minimal liveability… the mindset of public is already primed for acceptance of a lockdown.”

The IMA president added: “This would also decrease the tremendous work load on the already compromised health system to some extent at both private as well as government (facilities).”

On Thursday, Goa reported 3,019 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 36 deaths, with a recovery rate of 74.96 per cent. The total active cases reported in the state stood at 20,898.

On Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant announced the state would go into lockdown from Thursday night until Monday morning. Sawant said the government will not extend the lockdown beyond Monday. Opposition leaders as well as leading medical experts in the state have urged the government to implement at least a 14-day lockdown to “break the chain” of the virus.

Several localities in the state, especially in the coastal belt of Calangute and Candolim, have also been categorised as containment zones.