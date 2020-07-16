Goa: AAP calls 3-day lockdown ‘illogical’, ‘unscientific’; demands its withdrawal

A deserted Goa street amid the lockdown. (Express photo: Smita Nair) A deserted Goa street amid the lockdown. (Express photo: Smita Nair)

A day after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a three-day lockdown from Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded its withdrawal, calling it “illogical” and “unscientific”.

AAP Goa General Secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar on Thursday accused Sawant of hurriedly imposing the lockdown ahead of his review meeting with the state’s Governor Satya Pal Malik to show that his government was “doing something”.

Pointing to the crowds that had allegedly gathered in Goa’s markets and stores Thursday, party spokesperson Valmiki Naik expressed concerns that the CM’s decision could encourage panic buying and increase the risk of contracting the illness. He urged the BJP-led state government to set “ego and politics aside” and come up with a coherent plan to fight Covid-19.

“Major decisions such as lockdowns should be taken only after consulting experts,” Naik said, appealing to the chief minister to ‘learn’ from states like Delhi, that have been relatively successful in their attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the coastal state, Chief Minister Sawant had announced a three-day lockdown from Friday, as well as a daily ‘Janata Curfew’ from 8 pm to 6 am from Wednesday till August 10.

Naik demanded the immediate withdrawal of the lockdown, exhorting the government to give Goa’s residents at least a week to prepare. He also criticised Sawant for “talking down to Goan public as if we are children”, and blaming them for the rise in cases.

So far, the state has recorded 2,951 Covid-19 cases, while its death toll stands at 18. As many as 1,674 people have recovered from the illness in Goa, according to latest data released by the state’s Directorate of Health Services.

