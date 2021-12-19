Goa Liberation Day Live Updates: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Goa on state’s liberation day

PM Modi in Goa LIVE | PM Modi is scheduled to attend a number of programmes, including the inauguration of the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum in North Goa.

Goa Liberation Day Live Updates: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Goa on Sunday, the day the state celebrates 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a number of programmes, including the inauguration of the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum in North Goa. Prior to the liberation of Goa in 1961, a number of freedom fighters were imprisoned in Aguada Fort.

“I look forward to being in Goa tomorrow to join the Goa Liberation Day celebrations,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday. “Multiple development works will also be inaugurated tomorrow which will positively transform the lives of Goa’s wonderful people.”

The Prime Minister will inaugurate projects in both North and South Goa including the New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao. He will also lay the foundation Stone for India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.

The diamond jubilee celebrations were set in motion on December 19, 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind on banks of the Mandovi river in Panaji, with the state government rolling out many programmes since then. The Centre too had announced a grant of Rs 300 crore for Goa.