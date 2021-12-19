Goa Liberation Day Live Updates: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Goa on state’s liberation day

Goa Liberation Day Live Updates: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Goa on Sunday, the day the state celebrates 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a number of programmes, including the inauguration of the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum in North Goa. Prior to the liberation of Goa in 1961, a number of freedom fighters were imprisoned in Aguada Fort.
“I look forward to being in Goa tomorrow to join the Goa Liberation Day celebrations,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday. “Multiple development works will also be inaugurated tomorrow which will positively transform the lives of Goa’s wonderful people.”
The Prime Minister will inaugurate projects in both North and South Goa including the New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao. He will also lay the foundation Stone for India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Goa on Sunday as the state celebrates its 60th liberation day. The diamond jubilee celebrations were set in motion on December 19, 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind on banks of the Mandovi river in Panaji, with the state government rolling out many programmes since then. The Centre too had announced a grant of Rs 300 crore for Goa.
While the day is always celebrated with much enthusiasm in the country’s smallest state, the celebrations are expected to have an added dimension this year with assembly elections just a couple of months away.
Why does Goa observe liberation day on December 19?
An important port for trade and military operations, Goa was ruled by the Portuguese for more than 450 years. While historically, revolts against Portuguese rulers and their policies have been recorded in the 18th and 19th century, on June 18, 1946, the movement of Goa’s liberation gathered momentum after socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia plunged himself into the freedom movement with many young Goans. The day is now observed as Goa Revolution Day.
However, even as India became independent on August 15, 1947, Goa continued to be under Portuguese rule 14 years after that. After India’s independence from the British in 1947, the calls for Goa’s Liberation again gathered steam. After multiple agitations by freedom fighters, India made peaceful attempts for Goa’s liberation through diplomatic channels. However, as a last resort, the Indian government then led by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, sent in its armed forces to the coastal state after which the Portuguese surrendered and Goa was liberated on December 19, 1961. This moment also marked the exit of the Portuguese, the last of the European colonisers to leave India. Read the full explainer here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend several events in Goa on December 19, the day the state celebrates 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.
This will be PM Modi’s first visit ahead of legislative Assembly polls in Goa, which has seen a series of Union ministers and political leaders visit the state over the last few months as the election season sets in.
Goa is slated to go to the polls in early 2022.