Goa Liberation Day Live Updates: PM Modi offers tribute at martyrs’ memorial, attends sail parade in Panaji

Goa Liberation Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered tribute at the martyrs’ memorial in Azad Maidan, Panaji. He then attended a sail parade and a flypast which were organised as a part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, PM Modi is visiting Goa as the state celebrates 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a number of programmes, including the inauguration of the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum in North Goa. Prior to the liberation of Goa in 1961, a number of freedom fighters were imprisoned in Aguada Fort.

“I look forward to being in Goa tomorrow to join the Goa Liberation Day celebrations,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday. “Multiple development works will also be inaugurated tomorrow which will positively transform the lives of Goa’s wonderful people.”

The Prime Minister will inaugurate projects in both North and South Goa including the New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao. He will also lay the foundation Stone for India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.