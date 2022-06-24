scorecardresearch
Illegal land grab: Record attendant of Goa archives department arrested by SIT

So far, the police have arrested two other men, Vikrant Shetty from Margao and Mohammed Shafi, who they had described as “the alleged kingpin”.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
June 24, 2022 8:35:49 pm
National Stock Exchange, Chitra Ramkrishna, Sebi, Securities Exchange Board of India, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsThe SIT is also examining the involvement of any other government officials in the matter.

A record attendant from the Goa government’s archives department was arrested on Friday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe cases of illegal land grab in the state.

Superintended of Police (Crime) Nidhin Valsan confirmed the arrest of Dhiresh Naik and said that the SIT was examining the involvement of any other government officials in the matter. Naik is the first government employee and the third person to be arrested in the case so far. Another employee of the Archives department was being questioned by the police on Friday.

Also Read |‘Will leave no stone unturned’: Goa CM strengthens team probing illegal land grab

So far, the police have arrested two other men, Vikrant Shetty from Margao and Mohammed Shafi, who they had described as “the alleged kingpin”. A court in Mapusa released Shetty on bail on Friday.

According to the police, Naik had taken records out of the department and given them to the co-accused, who would then forge the documents. The police said that Naik had taken out at least three books after which the notary deeds in them were forged and the books were then placed back in the department. Naik faces charges of theft and criminal conspiracy, the police said.

The police added that the accused would scout for lands that were not frequently visited by their owners, forge their land records and transfer it to their own names or that of their friends and then sell the land to interested parties of which some were buyers from outside Goa. About 60-70 such plots of land were sold by the accused and the value of these properties is being assessed, the police said.

