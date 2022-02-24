Goa: High court dismisses petitions seeking disqualification of Congress, MGP MLAs who defected to BJP

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking the disqualification of ten Congress and two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs who had defected to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019. The court held that the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly was justified in not disqualifying the 12 MLAs.

The court was hearing petitions by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chairman Girish Chodankar and MGP leader Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar. They were challenging the April 20, 2021 order of Speaker Rajesh Patnekar who had dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against the defector MLAs from their parties.

In conclusion of their 89-page judgment, Justice Manish Pitale and Justice R N Laddha wrote that the defector MLAs “did not attract disqualification under the Tenth Schedule” of the Constitution.

The court’s decision also puts an end to the question of whether or not the defection of the 12 MLAs, in what was a “merger” of the legislative parties of the Congress and the MGP with the BJP, after being elected from their erstwhile parties was legally valid.

In 2017, the BJP won 13 of the 40 assembly seats in the state and the Congress won 17. The BJP, however, formed a coalition government with the MGP, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and independent MLAs on board.

Two Congress MLAs resigned in 2018. In 2019, ten of the remaining 15 Congress MLAs and two of three MGP MLAs switched over to the BJP giving the party a full majority in the assembly. The MGP and the GFP were then dropped from the government.

Chodankar said on Thursday that the court’s decision was on “unexpected lines” and the order was against the spirit of the tenth schedule (anti-defection law) of the Constitution. “We are going to challenge it in the Supreme Court because the very existence of political parties is concerned. With the use of money, they can change the mandate of the people. This order goes against the existence of political parties and the existence of democratic values. It is setting a bad precedent in the country where after elections, a few MLAs can come together and take a decision irrespective of the political party which has nominated them as a candidate, they may take money from the party in power and break away. This is not only going to set a bad precedent for the Congress party but all the political parties across the country. The very spirit of the tenth Schedule has been destroyed by this order.”

Chodankar said this judgement has not answered any questions but, on the contrary, raised many more.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet, “I welcome the decision of the Hon. High Court in dismissing the appeal filed by Congress and MGP against merger of 12 MLAs into the BJP Legislature Party. Democracy and constitutional mandate has prevailed over the smear campaign!”