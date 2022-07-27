Goa govt to hold ‘bhoomi poojan’ of soil, to be sent to new Parliament building in Delhi

The Goa government will Friday hold a ‘bhoomi poojan’ of soil collected from its villages that will be sent for the construction of the new Parliament Building in Delhi, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Tuesday.

Pramod Sawant announced that the programme will be held through the Goa Government’s art and culture department.

Speaking at the ‘Modi@20’ Symposium organised by the BJP at a hotel in Panaji, Sawant said, “The bhoomi poojan of the new Parliament building has already been held at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the states are carrying out programmes to bring soil from their states and send it for the construction of the new Parliament building. That is why we have organised a Bhoomi Poojan of our Goan soil on Friday.”

He said that one representative from each of the Village Panchayats in Goa would be expected to bring soil from their village to the Goan capital on Friday. “Everyone should get soil from their village. It can be soil from or around a temple, a church or a mosque. One representative from every village should bring it on Friday to the Main Hall of the Menezes Braganza (auditorium in Panaji),” said Sawant.

He said a video of how the new Parliament building is being constructed would be shown at the event on Friday.