Goa govt urges state election panel to defer panchayat polls by 3 months

After an eventful legislative Assembly election in Goa in February, the state was bracing itself for village panchayat polls in June. However, the state government has now asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone the panchayat elections.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday, “We have recommended that administrators be appointed, elections may be held after the monsoons, the (OBC) Commission should carry out its task of holding the triple test (for reservation of wards for OBCs) and sent the file to the (State) Election Commission.”

Elections to 186 village panchayats were expected to be held in June since their term comes to an end on June 19. However, Sawant said that they have urged the SEC to push the election back by about three months since monsoon would be a difficult time to hold elections. In the interim, he said administrators would be appointed to oversee the functioning of the panchayats. Elections have to be held within six months of completion of the term of the current village panchayats.

While panchayat elections are not contested on party lines, candidates backed by political parties contest.

Goa minister for panchayats Mauvin Godinho had earlier said, “There is a Supreme Court judgment as recent as May 10 wherein it says that we have to follow the triple test. All seats as far as OBCs are concerned….the the seats have to be identified and seen which are the OBC seats, (it) has to be done by the OBC Commission. Once they undergo the triple test, then only the (State) Election Commission or the government can declare the election.”

According to the Supreme Court’s decision, the OBC Commission has to gather local body-wise empirical data to assess the backwardness and the extent of it.

Sawant had also said that his government did not want to take a decision to go ahead with the panchayat polls because it can be stalled if someone moved court against it. He had said that they wanted to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court and take a legally sound decision to go ahead with the election.