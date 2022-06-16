Goa govt sets up SIT to probe land grab cases

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Wednesday that his government for the first time set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into cases of illegal land grab in the state.

“In a major decision today our government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) in the state for the first time ever to investigate the matters of illegal land grabbing/transfer. Goa being one of the most sought after destinations has been the target of such criminals involved in illegal land grabbing. We will leave no stone unturned to protect the land of Goa and the interest of Goans. We have come across some cases of such illegal land transfers, hence we have constituted the team to take swift action in such matters. I appeal to the people to come forward and approach the SIT to report on illegal land grabbing/transfer cases,” Sawant said.

In an order issued late on Wednesday evening, the Goa government stated that it had set up the SIT “to investigate and enquire into various complaint/FIR regarding illegal land transferred/land grabbing by way of forged documents”.

The SIT is led by the superintendent of police, crime branch, Nidhin Valsan, and has six others, including the deputy collector of South Goa, Snehal Prabhu, and deputy superintendent of police Braz Menezes and representatives from the departments of archeology and the state registrar, the order issued by under secretary (home) Girish Sawant stated.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, the MLA from Porvorim, had also demanded a probe into illegal land grab cases and said that he would discuss the issue with the chief minister.