Goa govt says no list of temples destroyed during Portuguese rule

GOA FORWARD Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Thursday accused the state government of trying to “rewrite history” in its assurance of rebuilding temples destroyed during Portuguese rule in Goa when the government had not notified any such monuments. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, however, said the Archives and Archeology department would notify the list.

“Invest in history for the love of the past and don’t try to rewrite history to meet your agenda. We have a rich past, whether we like it or not we have to live it and we don’t have to search for something that may or may not exist,” said Sardesai.

He said that such exercises should not be undertaken in a way that cause “communal tension”.

Sardesai and Congress MLA Altone D’costa had asked for a “list of all religious and heritage sites destroyed by the Portuguese and whether these religious sites or deities were relocated and/or rebuilt, if not, the total budgetary provision made to rebuild temples”.

In his written reply, Archives and Archeology Minister Subhash Phaldessai stated, “List of religious/Heritage sites destroyed by the Portuguese is not available with Archeology Department. However, several historians have published relevant research on this topic which is available in public domain. Budgetary allocation for restoration of temple is 20 crore for financial year 2022-23.”

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced earlier that a budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore had been made for rebuilding temples destroyed during the Portuguese rule.

Phaldessai said, “There is no list [of destroyed temples] but there are several books and documents with the archives department.” Naming several works of historians, he said the books were available in public domain. “These books were not written today or after the Chief Minister made the announcement. They are in the archives, there is information. There is no manipulation of any kind.”

Congress MLA Aleixo Sequeira said, “That being so you (minister) should have not said you have no records.”

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “No one can erase or forget the history of Goa. There is no list [of destroyed temples] that is notified. Practically, everyone knows history. When you look at history, there may have been a temple at a certain location in the past. The Archeology and Archives department has undertaken a survey and then they will decide which temples need to be rebuilt. Even if we don’t have notified list, what is there in history is known to all. We will notify it.”