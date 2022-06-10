Goa govt issues notice to hotels owned by Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo

The Goa government has issued show cause notices to two properties owned by Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo. Calangute MLA Lobo was a minister in the previous government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He left the BJP to join the Congress before the Assembly election in February.

Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said his department had found illegalities in two hotel premises in Calangute — Hotel Nazri Resort and Hotel Baga Deck — both owned by Lobo, and had issued show cause notices to them. “We have issued a show cause notice for demolition. It is a fit case for demolition… These are the people who give gyaan (preach) to people of Goa,” Rane said.

The notices have been issued by the North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) and are addressed to Lobo and others. They state “several illegal constructions have been undertaken” and issued a show cause notice seeking a reply in seven days. Among the illegalities cited by the NGPDA are approvals in 2007 only for first and second floor in Hotel Nazri resort and not up to the fourth floor, a swimming pool constructed over 25 to 40 m beyond the approvals among others.

At Hotel Baga Deck, the violations, according to the NGPDA, include extension of basement and mezzanine floors beyond permissions, parking area not utlilised as per approved plan and used instead for swimming pool in a deck form, among other violations.

Earlier on Thursday, Lobo had taken exception to the TCP department’s decision to review outline development plans was not necessary. He said each time a new minister takes over the TCP department, plans cannot be redone.

“What sort of example are you trying to set?” Lobo said, refuting allegations that he had changed land use in the area while he was a minister.