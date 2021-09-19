Goa govt issues fresh SOPs a day before casinos open

A day before casinos in the state open, the Goa government on Sunday issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOP) with section 144 that was in place during the curfew in the state withdrawn. Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, however, the state government, however, imposed certain restrictions “satisfied that the state of Goa still faces threat of spread of Covid-19 virus and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus”.

As announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday, casinos, spas, massage parlours, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks have been allowed to open at 50 per cent occupancy allowing guests and staff who are either fully vaccinated for at least 15 days or have an RT-PCR negative report that is not more than 72 hours-old.

Auditoriums and community halls that were closed for the last almost five months, have also been allowed to open with 50 percent occupancy. Cinema halls are also allowed to operate at 50 percent of their capacity.

The order issued by revenue secretary Sanjay Kumar on Sunday stated “schools to open subject to separate SOPs to be issued in this behalf by the education department.”

On Saturday Dr Shekhar Salkar, a member of the state government’s expert committee had stated that another meeting will be held on September 24 and 25 to discuss reopening of schools. He said that Class VIII to XII will be opened first and after assessing the classes, the government will consider reopening primary schools.

The institutional quarantine of five days for students and employees of firms in Goa arriving from Kerala, that was ordered by the Goa government on September 12, will stay in place.

On September 12, the Goa government had stated that an RTPCR negative report will have to be produced by those arriving from Kerala.