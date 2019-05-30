Goa garbage dump still on fire, CM Pramod Sawant vows to manage waste

With a fire raging on in a garbage dump in south Goa for the last three days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday vowed to manage the waste generated by his government, and nominated three other ministers to do so.

On Monday, Sawant announced that he had enlisted the services of a private company in Mumbai to combat the three-day-old conflagration in Sonsoddo area with enzymes.

Sawant said, “I will treat the waste I generate myself. My secretariat, my government offices will also be part of this process.” Bio-digesters would be set up in each government office to treat waste — a first of its kind move in the state. “Let leaders start treating their own waste. People will emulate them,” Sawant said.