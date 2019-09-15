Goa: Four students drown in water-filled laterite quarry

Four students drowned in a water-filled laterite quarry in Goa’s Tuem while they were on a school trek on Saturday. The boys have been identified as Danish Shaikh (14), Jonas Mendes (14), Prince Das (14) and Fredrick Fernandes (14).

On Saturday, 43 students of Tuem based Don Bosco High School had a trek organised near their boarding school. While the entire group stayed together, a few ventured into the water-filled quarry for swimming. However, they did not realise that it was a quarry and that too deep one. The teacher could save two of them while the other four drowned immediately. The quarry is located a kilometre and a half away from the school.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Prabhudessai confirmed that the bodies were retrieved after an extensive search by the police, fire officials and coast guard at around 9 pm. MLA Dayanand Sopte visited the spot at night.

According to villagers, this is the second such episode where school students have drowned in quarries. Pernem taluka has many such open quarries which get filled by rainwater during monsoon giving way to such untoward incidents.

The police are now collecting details of the quarry and also the school’s trek programme.