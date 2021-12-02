scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 02, 2021
MUST READ

Ahead of assembly polls, GFP MLA reigns, likely to join BJP

Salgaonkar, a Bhandari Samaj leader, submitted his resignation to party president Vijai Sardesai on Thursday, sources said.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
December 2, 2021 10:35:21 pm
BJP, BJP worker found dead, TMC, Kolkata, Kolkata news, Indian express, Indian express newsAs per political sources, he is expected to join the BJP on Friday.

Two days after the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Congress joined forces ahead of the legislative assembly election in the state, the regional party, which had three MLAs in the 40-member assembly, lost one as Jayesh Salgaonkar, MLA from Saligaon, resigned on Thursday. As per political sources, he is expected to join the BJP on Friday.

Salgaonkar, a Bhandari Samaj leader, submitted his resignation to party president Vijai Sardesai on Thursday, sources said.

On Tuesday, the GFP had announced its support to the Congress with a picture with Rahul Gandhi, Sardesai, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, Goa assembly leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, GFP MLA Vinod Palyekar and Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar. Salgaonkar and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar were conspicuous by their absence.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Before Salgaonkar tendered his resignation, the GFP had issued a show-cause notice to him as he had not refuted a statement made by the BJP MLA, Atanasio Monserrate, who, on Wednesday, said Salgaonkar, who was missing from the picture, was on his way to the BJP.

“He should have said this is nonsense. The election is about three months away. We should not be seen as connected to the BJP in any way,” said Sardesai.

On Thursday, Sardesai said, “When we were leaving for Delhi, we had sent him his boarding pass but he said he could not come as someone known to him had died. Since we returned, he has been incommunicado. So, we have issued a detailed show cause notice and given him time to respond. If he doesn’t, we will take action.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 02: Latest News

Advertisement