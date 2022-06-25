Goa: Fitness trainer kills professor, dumps body in jungle

The Goa police on Friday arrested a fitness trainer for allegedly kidnapping and killing a professor, the police said, adding that they suspect it to be a case of unrequited love.

According to the police, the accused Gaurav Bidre (36) strangled Gauri Achari (35), and dumped her body in a forested area in Old Goa. They added that Bidre and Achari, who taught in a government college, got to know each other after she hired him as a personal fitness trainer. While the two had developed a friendship, the police said that Achari had told Bidre last month that she did not wish to keep contact with him any longer.

On June 23, Bidre accosted Achari in her car as she was parking it near her home in Corlim and strangled her inside the vehicle. He drove the car out of her residential area and then moved Achari’s body to his car before driving about 2 km from his residence and dumping the body in a forested area near the Kadamba Bypass, the police informed.

After the victim did not return home on Thursday, her mother had lodged a complaint with the police claiming that her daughter had been abducted. The search for Achari led the police to Bidre. According to the police, upon interrogation, Bidre had confessed to killing Achari.

Bidre has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence.

On Saturday, Bidre was produced before a magistrate and sent to 10 days of police custody, Police Inspector Dinesh Gadekar from the Old Goa Police Station said. He added that the post-mortem had been done and Achari’s body had been handed over to her family for the last rites.