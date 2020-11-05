Goa: FIR against Chandor midnight protest convenors

At the protest in Chandor. (Express Photo by Smita Nair)

The Goa Police have filed an FIR and booked convenors of two NGOs — Goyat Kolso Naka and Goencho Ekvott — for unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint.

Confirming the sections, Pankaj Singh, South Goa SP added, “We will probe in detail. The sections for now are against the six convenors of the two NGOS.”

On Sunday, over 3,000 Goans had come out at midnight to protest against the double tracking of the railway line off Chandor, in what they fear is for expansion of coal wagons.

The midnight vigil was by Goan villagers who sat with candles on the railway tracks. Political party groups which tried to “hijack” the “people’s movement” were asked to lower their flags.

The FIR was registered in the evening by Maina Curtorim police and also includes a section on rioting.

The protest had taken place between 10:30 pm to 5 am on Monday morning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd