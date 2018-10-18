Goa ex-CM Laxmikant Parsekar upset at Congress MLAs’ entry; state chief says more in line

Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo) Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo)

A DAY after two Congress MLAs joined the BJP, the ruling party’s state unit president Vinay Tendulkar on Wednesday said that more Congress leaders are ready to join, even as senior BJP leader and former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar expressed his “displeasure” at the two Congressmen being inducted without taking him into confidence.

Parsekar also slammed Tendulkar for yielding to “New Delhi”, indicating the party’s national leadership.

Congress legislators Dayanand Sopte and Subash Shirodkar joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Parsekar appeared more peeved at the induction of Sopte, who had defeated him in last year’s Assembly polls from Mandrem, a seat he had won on three previous occasions.

“I am attached to the party and was tolerating everything…. But I am forced to speak (now) because some limits have been crossed,” Parsekar said. Stating that Madrem is “my constituency, and “not anyone’s jaageer (inheritance)”, he questioned how the party could induct the politician “who defeated me in my constituency”.

Maintaining that he and other senior BJP leaders who lost the polls were “victims of the party’s game-plan” for the last 18 months, Parsekar said he was offended in the manner the decisions were taken “completely” in New Delhi. “The state unit president (Tendulkar) has become a toy today. Earlier, he used to say Manohar-bhai (Parrikar) told us to do this; now Manohar-bhai is ill. Yesterday’s decision, he said, was taken by the national president (Amit Shah),” the former CM said.

“The BJP is a cadre-based party. If you give each constituency to Congress MLAs, why do you need an organisation…and claim to call it a cadre-based party?”

Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar

Accusing Tendulkar of “lying”, Parsekar said, “The (state) president has shamelessly said two more Congress MLAs are waiting (to join BJP). It is a matter of shame. I cannot tolerate it.”

Tendulkar said that Parsekar, as a senior leader, “needs to think before he speaks”. Maintaining that Parsekar was taken into confidence, he said, “Our national president (Shah) had informed him two-three days ago that this will happen. I had also called him in the morning (Tuesday) and informed him (about Sopte joining).”

Indicating that Parsekar will not do anything untoward for the party, Tendulkar said, “He was at the (core committee) meeting today, and he will cooperate with the party in future.”

But another core committee member backed Parsekar and said the decision to induct the Congress MLAs was “never discussed with members of core committee, which I am a part of. Had it been discussed, I would have said that a person who betrayed the party on election eve…how can you take him back?”

Sopte had joined the Congress a day before 2012 polls.

