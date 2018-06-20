Goa: Entrepreneur gets notice over drug haul

Local residents at Pissurlem identified the entrepreneur as a senior BJP office functionary. (Representational Photo) Local residents at Pissurlem identified the entrepreneur as a senior BJP office functionary. (Representational Photo)

The Goa State Industrial Development Corporation Tuesday moved against entrepreneur Vasudev Parab, who is being questioned by the DRI in connection with 100 kg ketamine found on his industrial premises.

Parab has two weeks to respond on how the ketamine was manufactured on his premises at Pissurlem industrial estate and why action should not be initiated against him and his firm. Local residents at Pissurlem identified him as a senior BJP office functionary. Senior BJP leaders were silent on the issue.

“We have issued a show cause notice to an entrepreneur by the name Vasudev Parab,” said the corporation’s chairperson and BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo. “The plot was given to a company named Bash Industries in 2002 and in our records it is listed as fabricators. The same plot got transferred from Bash to Parab in 2011 and he continued the same work of fabrication. We are now being told there was a sub-lease, though there are no records at our end. We have sent him a notice.”

CM Manohar Parrikar did not comment on the state’s probe.

