As TMC opens office, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says Cong main opposition

Ahead of the Goa assembly elections early next year, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) opened its office in the state on Friday and inducted women leaders even as state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Congress was the main Opposition for the BJP in the state.

TMC is the latest entrant in the arena that already has, apart from BJP and Congress, parties such as AAP, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

“I would say the Congress party is our Opposition. It is a national party and it has been in the state,” Sawant told a news channel on Friday. Taking a potshot at the TMC that entered the state with the slogan ‘Goenchi navi sakal (Goa’s new dawn)’ and the GFP, Sawant said, “Let anyone’s dawn come, let anyone’s dusk come, let anyone go forward or backward. A lot of parties are coming here. Let them come.”

Sawant also said that the anti-incumbency factor did not worry him because he has served as the CM only for three years though the BJP rule has lasted a decade.

The TMC opened the party office in Panaji on the occasion of Dussehra. It also announced the induction of women leaders, including Diskshan Talavanekar, former executive committee member of the BJP Goa Mahila Morcha, and social activist Swati Kerkar, earlier associated with the AAP and the Congress. The party also inducted activist Jayesh Shetgaonkar who runs the ‘Goa Against Coal’ campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders in the state government-run Swayampurna Goa scheme on October 23. The Chief Minister is expected to review the scheme and interact with its beneficiaries, for “identification and selection” for the interaction with the PM.