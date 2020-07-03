Doctor heading team in Goa’s lone Covid hospital relieved, gets hero’s welcome on return home

Dr Edwin Gomes headed the team at Goa’s COVID hospital. (Express photo by Smita Nair) Dr Edwin Gomes headed the team at Goa’s COVID hospital. (Express photo by Smita Nair)

Ninety-eight days after taking charge as the nodal doctor for treatment of patients at ESI, the lone Covid hospital in Goa, Dr Edwin Gomes was finally relieved on Friday. On return home, he got a hero’s welcome from his neighbours and friends.

In the past three months of their duty, Dr Gomes and his team of four — Dr Nidhi Prabhu, Dr Harshal Mamlekar, Dr Geetali Velip and Dr Masood Mujawar — helped in a good number of recoveries, treated and monitored around 333 patients working several shifts.

98 days after he took charge as the nodal doctor for treatment of patients at ESI, lone Covid Hospital in Goa, Dr Edwin Gomes was finally relieved and he returned home. He got a hero’s welcome from his neighbours and friends. @IndianExpress Video Credit: Tanna Sachar pic.twitter.com/WxY2Yvu80r — Smita Nair (@smitagnair) July 3, 2020

They have so far sent 153 patients home, having fully recovered and also ensured another 96 patients improved their parameters and had developed good immunities to be shifted to Covid Care Centres, before being sent home.

They have been replaced with a second team while they take a break. Dr Gomes is expected to return after three weeks — and also monitor cases where his attention is needed.

Dr Gomes being felicitated at his residential compound. Dr Gomes being felicitated at his residential compound.

When asked about the things that he would now catch up on, Dr Gomes replied, “Playing music with my children, watching them eat their favourite food: waffles, phoning my other colleagues to find out how their day went in GMC and giving my wife a tight hug.”

He added that he had also phoned and thanked his team members for their support. “I thanked my team members through Dr Nidhi for standing by me and building a beautiful ESI Covid-19 hospital family,” he said.

Dr Edwin Gomes and his core team treated patients at the hospital. In pic, people thank Dr Edwin Gomes. Dr Edwin Gomes and his core team treated patients at the hospital. In pic, people thank Dr Edwin Gomes.

According to the SOP worked out for treatment, Dr Gomes and his core team treated patients at the hospital and also helped in monitoring patients who were shifted to Covid Care Centres in the state.

Of the 1576 confirmed positive cases, Goa so far has 772 recovered cases. Goa’s active cases on Friday stood at 800 of which over 70 cases were being treated at the ESI hospital.

Earlier in April, Dr Gomes while speaking with The Indian Express had stressed upon the “effects of proximity and personal engagement while nursing infected patients, directly connecting the medical attitude of the caregivers in slowing or shifting the trajectory of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 or any such fast replicating virus”.

Neighbours welcome ‘Covid warrior’ Dr Edwin Gomes. Neighbours welcome ‘Covid warrior’ Dr Edwin Gomes.

So far, Gomes has been backed by countless number of nurses and a team of doctors led by Dr Ira Almeida who have been running the entire administration and executing finely drafted-SOPs for Covid care.

