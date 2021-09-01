Goa: Distiller for popular gin brand Greater Than drowns in sea

A 26-year-old distiller for the popular Goa-based gin brand Greater Than has drowned in the sea at South Goa during a late night swim.

According to the police, Jay Dhawan and two of his friends went for the swim between Colva and Sernabatim after a birthday party on Saturday. He drowned after being drawn in by the current.

Dhawan’s friends pulled him ashore and rushed him to the Hospicio Hospital in South Goa, where he was declared dead.

Dhawan’s remains were handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination was conducted, said Inspector Tukaram Chavan of the Colva police station.

Greater Than posted on Instagram and Facebook: “We are shattered… our leading light and distiller Jay Dhawan left us all behind. Nothing can express how much he meant to us. We were lucky to have had him as part of our lives and in spirit forever he will remain with us. Love you Jay!”

Dhawan, who studied in Mumbai’s Institute of Hotel Management, moved to Goa in 2017. He was earlier a bartender at the upscale Mumbai restaurant The Bombay Canteen. “Always joyous, driven and extremely passionate. His love for food and drinks always brought a spark in his eye, and that’s how we would love to remember him. Prayers and strength to his family, friends and @greaterthangin team! Rest in peace Jay,” The Bombay Canteen wrote on Instagram.

In 2019, Dhawan became the one of the youngest distillers in the craft gin space from South Asia to be admitted to the fellowship of the Gin Guild as a “Rectifier” (someone who redistills a spirit with flavourings/botanicals). He had been a co-distiller at Nao Spirits and Beverages, that makes Greater Than and Hapusa gins, since 2017.