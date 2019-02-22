Goa DGP warns against Alexa: ‘What can be a bigger spy?’

Speaking at a seminar on cyber security for the industry, Goa DGP Muktesh Chander on Thursday warned people against mobile apps and excessive use of Alexa, claiming that they are acting like spies and collecting private information.

Advertising

“Sounds.pk… PK are Pakistani sites. Why are they giving sounds free of cost?” Chander said, adding that the songs.pk website promotes a “compromised Chinese-made browser” to glean information from a user’s phone. “Has anybody tried downloading this songs.pk? All of a sudden if you are trying on mobile, one thing is bound to come up… UC browser. Have you heard of that? Because UC browser is… a Chinese browser. It is collecting all the information. So there is a hidden agenda,” Chander said.

DGP Chander has earlier served as Centre Director of the cyber division of National Technical Research Centre. “And what Alexa does. All the time it is listening. Everything. Every word you are saying, Alexa is listening and passing it on to Google. (Chander then corrects himself and says Amazon). What can be a bigger spy than this?,” he added.