Monday, May 23, 2022
Goa demands zero export duty on low-grade iron ore

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
May 24, 2022 2:38:01 am
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File)

Two days after the Central government levied 50 per cent duty on the exports of all grades of iron ore, a delegation led by Goa CM Pramod Sawant met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting for ‘nil’ export duty on the low-grade iron ore, as was done since 2016.

“This is necessary for sustainable mining in the state,” the Goa CM’s office said on Monday. Sawant and Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho met Sitharaman in Delhi on Monday.

“Goa’s ores largely being low grade (below 58% iron) and not processed for steel-making in the country, the government has requested the Ministry of Finance to consider ‘nil’ export duty,” the statement read. The Goa government is in the process of restarting mining in the state.

