Goa crisis: Manohar Parrikar to continue as CM, says Amit Shah

Manohar Parrikar will continue as the chief minister of Goa for now, BJP national president Amit Shah said on Sunday, putting all speculation to rest. The BJP chief also announced a reshuffle of the state’s ministers, which is likely to take place soon.

“After discussions with the core team of Goa BJP, a decision has been taken that Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar will continue as a leader. Changes in the state government ministerial portfolios will happen soon,” Shah tweeted. Parrikar, who is administering the state from a hospital in Delhi, also holds key portfolios of other ailing ministers, including Urban development minister Francis D Souza and power minister Pandurang Madkaikar.

Shah’s tweet gives hope to some BJP MLAs who are looking for better roles. Soon after the tweet, the state Congress called a press meet, alleging that the senior BJP leadership is going ahead with Parrikar as they have “no courage” to go against him as he is allegedly aware of the details of the Rafale deal.

“Parrikar must be having a lot of information about the Rafale deal because he was the Defence Minister at that time. Parrikar is refusing to resign and they have no courage to ask for his resignation because of Rafale deal, a huge scam in which PM is directly involved. I think Parrikar is using them now (and saying) if you ask for my resignation, I will expose you in the Rafale deal. They (Shah and Modi) are being blackmailed by Parrikar,” Girish Chodankar, Goa Congress chief, told reporters at the conference.

“During the past seven months, the chief minister has not been able to spare time for administration. Cabinet meetings are not happening, several promotions and files are held up. The state stares at financial crisis. Administration has collapsed,” Chodankar said.

At the BJP headquarters in Goa, however, senior leaders feel the tweet was expected as that is the “sense” they gave to the core committee, which had come down to take a view from BJP MLAs and allies recently.

