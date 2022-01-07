Positivity rate at 21%, Goa caps outdoor gatherings at 100 people

In peak poll season, public meetings and gatherings in Goa will have to be restricted to not more than 100 persons in open air venues, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Friday, as Goa saw its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 since the third wave of the pandemic set on December 28.

On Friday, the test positivity rate in Goa was 21.72 per cent as the number of active cases in the state climbed to 5,931. Of the 1,432 cases that were new, 14 patients were hospitalised while 418 were isolated at home.

Sawant said on Friday that the restrictions imposed by the state government would continue till January 26. “We have issued an additional circular under the Epidemic Act, 1987 and we are adding that the public gatherings should be limited to 50 per cent of the for auditoriums and a maximum of 100 people for open places. Any gathering, public meeting in open places cannot have more than 100 people,” he said.

“We have seen the spread is faster in crowded places and these restrictions are to control the spread. We have instructed all departments not to let crowds gather so that we can control the positivity rate,” Sawant said.

He said that there would be no night curfew but at both night and day no more than 100 people would be allowed to gather in open spaces.

On Thursday, Goa BJP president said that the party had postponed all its public meetings and would campaign only door-to-door in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections in the state.

The state government had already announced the closure of schools and colleges and ahead of new year’s eve celebrations, it had, on December 29, 2021, ordered that restaurants, pubs, bars must allow entry to only those guests who are fully vaccinated or have a negative test report in addition to adhering to Covid-19 protocols like wearing a mask and thermal screening.

The government had issued an order restricting the operation of casinos, cinema halls, auditoria, community halls, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks to 50 per cent of their capacity. The order of December 29 stated that “the number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Goa is increasing, and the situation might further aggravate if public gatherings and active interaction is permitted unrestricted.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced that a genome sequencing machine would be installed at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital on January 15. So far, test samples of Covid positive cases were being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for genome sequencing and the results took about a fortnight to arrive. “The genome sequencing facility will enable the health services to conduct tests in the state and get faster results,” Rane said.