Goa unlock latest guidelines: Casinos, night clubs to reopen Monday – full list of rules

With the Covid-19 pandemic situation under control, the Goa government Sunday issued fresh guidelines announcing that key tourism activites will resume in the state. Goa’s peak tourist season is from October to March. Tourist activities, the guidelines issued by the state administration state, will begin from Monday.

Casinos in Goa will reopen to tourists again and people who are “either fully vaccinated or those with a RTPCR report should be allowed” into the casinos, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said on Saturday.

He added that the state government’s expert committee has opined that casinos, spas, massage parlours can reopen but major events such as the Sunburn music festival have not yet been permitted. According to the order issued by the state government on Sunday, casinos may operate with up to 50 per cent of its capacity, subject to adherence to all Covid safety protocols.

Here are the latest Goa Covid-19 guidelines issued:

Are casinos in Goa open for tourists?

Casinos in Goa can now operate with 50 per cent of its capacity, subject to adherence to all Covid safety protocols, including use of masks, sanitisers, thermal screening etc. However, entry will be permitted for the asymptomatic guests or staff who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 15 days have elapsed since administration of the second dose of vaccine. Also, entry will be permitted to all those who possess RT-PCR negative reports of tests conducted not prior to 72 hours from the time of entry.

What are the guidelines for reopening spas and massage parlours?

Spas and massage parlours can open adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols. Entry will be permitted for the asymptomatic guests and staff who are fully vaccinated and possess vaccination certificate of both doses of Covid-19 vaccine issued through CoWIN portal, provided 15 days have elapsed since administration of the second dose of such vaccine. Those who produce RT-PCR negative reports for the test conducted not prior to 72 hours will also be allowed entry.

What are the new rules in Goa for inter-state movement?

Asymptomatic persons who are fully vaccinated against Covid0-19, provided 15 days have elapsed since the administration will be allowed to enter Goa. People carrying Covid-19 negative test report for test done 72 hours prior to entering the state will be permitted.

For medical emergencies, permission will be granted upon producing proof.

In case of goods vehicles, two drivers and one helper will be allowed. However, the police or the other authorities will scan such persons with the thermal guns to see whether they display any symptoms and if they display any symptoms permission to enter the state will be denied.

What are the guidelines for those coming to Goa from Kerala?

A person coming from Kerala will be allowed to enter Goa with negative RT-PCR report. But this will be subject to certain additional conditions such as – the students/employees coming from Kerala should undergo institutional quarantine of five days. The arrangements for the quarantine for the students will be done by the administrators/principals of the educational institutions. For employees, it will be done by respective offices/companies/firms respectively. At the end of 5 days, they will be tested by RT-PCR.

Arrivals from Kerala other than students and employees should produce the RT- PCR negative Test report and should be in home quarantine for five days.

Exemptions from quarantine are provided to constitutional functionaries, health care professionals and their spouses, and children below two years. Quarantine will be exempted also in case of emergency situations like death in the family, medical treatment etc. Short term travellers who will return from the state within 3 days and those passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport will also be exempted from quarantine.

When will schools in Goa reopen?

Schools can reopen subject to the separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which will be issued later by the education department.

What are the guidelines for cinema halls, river cruises in Goa?

Auditoriums, community halls and similar places can open with 50 per cent of the seating capacity. River cruises, waterparks, entertainment parks and cinema halls can also reopen with 50 per cent of the seating capacity.