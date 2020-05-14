40 days since last case, seven test Covid positive in Goa

Of the seven detected on May 13, five belong to one family (File) Of the seven detected on May 13, five belong to one family (File)

About forty days since the last positive case of Covid-19 was detected, Goa received a second wave of coronavirus patients after seven tested positive late Wednesday evening.

“All seven are stable and being treated,” confirmed health minister Vishwajit Rane. All new patients tested positive on the TrueNat Covid-19 rapid testing and later in the confirmatory RT-PCR test.

These cases have tested positive thirty night days since the last Covid-19 case was detected on April 3. With this, Goa’s Green Zone classification — a status it enjoyed since May 1, could be under threat.

Of the seven detected on May 13, five belong to one family: husband and wife, their son and daughter and a one year old grand daughter from a second daughter. They were returning from Sholapur back to their home when they were tested at a north Goa facility, according to the state’s testing protocol.

The other two cases are from two different destinations. One is a truck driver who was returning from Vapi, Gujarat after picking drums for a small scale industry in Goa, since the industries were now open. He has visited two dhabas on his way and those are being checked for contact tracing. And the other a driver returning from Mumbai.

All seven had initially tested positive in the TrueNat Covid-19 testing and were then sent to Goa Medical College late night for the second RT-PCR test confirmatory tests. They were brought in at ESI Covid-19 hospital at 5 am and examined. Till date Goa has tested 6151 persons of whom 14 have tested positive. The state now has seven active cases.

“The only silver lining is that there is no community transmission in Goa, and all those admitted have come from outside,” said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a press briefing late evening.

Sawant also justified his decision to quarantine sea farers who came with a Covid free certificate. Goan seafarer associations have continued to object the compulsory quarantine seafarers are subjected to, even after testing negative.

A Goan seafarer who was quarantined in Mumbai for 14 days has also tested positive in the initial rapid test. He arrived in Goa this morning after being tested negative in Mumbai. His second RT-PCR tests results are awaited. The Goa government has also sent the details of the driver who returned after dropping the seafarer. “In addition to this, the driver who brought the seafarer into the state, his details have been forwarded to the Govt of Maharashtra for necessary action,” the health minister said.

“The seafarer disembarked in Mumbai and had tested negative in Mumbai on April 30. Today his report has come positive,” Sawant said, justifying the mandatory quarantine for seafarers.

“Many people were saying send them home and questioning the need for quarantine saying that they have already been quarantined first on board the ship and then in Mumbai. But we have kept them in quarantine as per the SOP that has been devised for the whole country.”

The SOP has been devised in consultation with experts at the central level. These are not political decisions,” he added.

One of the bigger concerns for the government though remains the scale of people entering Goa. “More than 50 per cent of the persons who are coming to Goa by trains are outsiders. It is a worry,” Sawant said.

“Seventeen person alighted from the train which halted in Goa today. All 17 have been tested and their reports are negative. We will write to the railway ministry that the halts of trains (passing through) in Goa should be avoided. We cannot stop the trains, just as people are leaving Goa, so do people want to enter Goa,” he added.

The official registration has 6200 persons having applied to Collectorate ti return to Goa, while 8,211 people have applied to return to the state. 3842 seafarers are stranded abroad wanting to return.

“720 persons have booked the Goa Rajdhani train and I do not know how many of these have residences here in Goa. They will all be tested. Many people want to come to Goa for holiday but do not come without permission and if you are not a resident,” he added.

