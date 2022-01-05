Goa positivity rate, 6 more Omicron cases confirmed

Health minister Vishwajit Rane said late on Tuesday that six more cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in Goa. This makes the confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Goa 11 so far.

“Six more samples tested positive for #Omicron in the state of Goa as confirmed by NIV Pune.All six are travellers from the UK and are asymptomatic,” Rane said in a social media post.

A day after Goa recorded positivity of 26.43 percent, the positivity rate fell to 13.89 percent as testing increased. The state’s Directorate of Health Services said that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had struck Goa on December 28.

“We at the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) have designated the start of the third wave as December 28. How we arrived at December 28 as the start of the third wave is that there has been a sustained rise in previous week and there was doubling of cases in the 24 hours prior to the 28th,” said Dr Ira Alemida, Director, DHS.

On Tuesday, of the 4261 samples tested, 592 cases were found positive for Covid-19 in the coastal state.

“This is a more realistic picture because we have right denominator with so many tests. Yesterday it was 23 percent because we had less testing on Sunday and only those people who are symptomatic went for testing. Now we are going to start testing everybody who comes to our district hospital, sub-district hospitals for whatever reason. We are doing contact-tracing of all the positives,” Almeida said.

“We were very troubled by yesterday’s positivity of 23 percent but the denominator was very small. On Sunday, people who were sick went to get tested but very few tests were happening at our Primary Health Centres (PHC) because they were closed,” said Almeida.

On Monday, the 631 new cases of Covid-19 were reported of the 2,387 samples tested.

State Epidemiologist Utkarsh Betodkar said that testing figures would remain above 3,500-4,000 every day. He said that of the tests conducted, 76 percent were RT-PCR and 24 percent with Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and in the event, the positivity rate continues to climb, more RATs will be done.

On Tuesday, of the 592 new cases, nine patients were hospitalised. The total number of active cases in Goa on Tuesday was 2,763 and there were 35 hospitalisations in all. Betodkar said, “Most of the patients who are hospitalised are not vaccinated or have some comorbid conditions. Most common comorbid condition is diabetes.”

With large political gatherings taking place in the poll-bound state, the doctors said that people must avoid large gatherings and especially those held indoors.

“We are advising people not to attend such political rallies and large gatherings,” said Dr Rajendra Borkar, state immunisation officer, said.