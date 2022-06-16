Goa: Congress workers protesting ED quizzing of Rahul detained on way to Raj Bhavan

June 16, 2022 4:42:14 pm
Congress leaders and workers were briefly detained by police in Panaji on Thursday for protesting against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi for the third consecutive day.
The Congress had called for a peaceful protest near the Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula. State Congress president Amit Patkar said a party delegation was slated to meet Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday.
They marched from the Dona Paula circle to the Raj Bhavan but the police stopped them and rounded them up in vans. “The governor wanted to meet us but even before we could reach the Raj Bhavan, the police stopped us. Democracy is being murdered in this country,” said Patkar, who led the protest.
He said about 25 Congress workers were detained by the police and released later. Congress MLAs including Sankalp Amonkar, Kedar Naik, Altone D’costa and Yuri Alemao met police officers at the Panaji police station in the afternoon.
Amonkar said, “We were first told that this is preventive detention but now they have booked a case under section 151 (of the Indian Penal Code).” Section 151 pertains to “knowingly joining or continuing in an assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse”.
