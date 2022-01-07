Goa Congress veteran gets ‘life-long’ cabinet status from BJP govt

Amid uncertainty over former Goa Chief Minister and 11-time legislator Pratapsingh Rane contesting the Assembly polls, the BJP government in Goa Thursday decided to grant “life-long Cabinet status” to the Congress veteran in recognition of his service to Goa over 50 years as a legislator in the state.

“Mr Pratapsingh Raoji Rane, former Chief Minister and former Speaker (of the Goa Legislative Assembly) has completed 50 years as a legislator. The cabinet has decided that in future also those, who complete 50 years and hold posts like CM and Speaker, like Pratapsingh Rane, will be given the Cabinet status even after their retirement.” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

But ahead of the legislative assembly polls slated for next month, there is a lot riding on Rane’s “retirement” — which he is yet to formally announce.

The Congress has once again declared Rane, who will soon be 83, as its candidate from the Poriem constituency, where he has been undefeated over the last five decades.

The veteran’s decision to contest another election, however, is unpalatable to his son Vishwajit Rane, a BJP MLA from the neighbouring constituency of Valpoi, who has insisted that his father must now “retire gracefully”.

If not, said the junior Rane who joined the BJP in 2017, he will contest the Poriem seat from the BJP and defeat his father.

The father-son feud is yet to be resolved. While BJP leaders have claimed that the senior Rane will not contest the upcoming elections, the man himself has not put the issue to rest.

On the announcement made by the Chief Minister, Pratapsingh Rane told The Indian Express: “They have recognised my 50 years’ service. Perhaps, the government thought it best to do it. I have not asked for it.”

Meanwhile, Vishwajit Rane, the state health minister, thanked his cabinet colleagues for giving his father lifetime cabinet status. “There is no greater way to honour his 50 years of public service as Chief Minister, Speaker, and MLA. This is a very special gesture…,” he tweeted.

About the Assembly elections, the dates for which are expected to be announced soon, Pratapsingh Rane said: “I have not made up my mind. It’s up to the people (of the constituency) and my family members. I have already done 50 years. How long does one live in India?”

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said: “The BJP is desperate and struggling before elections. It has been targeting our senior leaders Pratapsingh Rane and Digambar Kamat (the two remaining Congress MLAs) in some way or another, spreading rumours about them. Now this is a new move. This is unheard of.”