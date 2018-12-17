Goa Congress to write to President Kovind demanding removal of Governor

Holding Governor Mridula Sinha responsible for the logjam in Goa, the Congress Sunday said it would approach President Ram Nath Kovind seeking her removal. Alleging that Sinha was “behaving like a BJP women’s wing leader” rather than the custodian of the Indian constitution, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said the party would boycott her ‘high tea’ invitation on December 19.

Addressing a press conference in Panjim, Chodankar blamed Sinha for the political crisis in Goa. “She should resign on moral grounds or we will petition the President for it. Her mistake was to not invite the single largest party (Congress) to form the government in 2017. As a result of her bias towards BJP, the economy of Goa has collapsed, youths see no future for themselves and loans are increasing.”

Alleging that “Parrikar’s assistants are running the government,” the Congress leader said, “The Congress in Goa has been demanding a full-time Chief Minister for the last several months. We have met the Governor (Mridula Sinha) on six occasions. The Congress also organised a ‘Century Without CM’ campaign to protest the 100-day absence of Manohar Parrikar.” The Opposition, as well as ruling coalition allies, have been demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, claiming that the administration has come to a standstill due to Parrikar’s absence.

Chief Minister @manoharparrikar visited the construction site of 3rd Mandovi Bridge & inspected the progress of work. Officials of GSIDC and L&T engineers were present on the site to brief the Chief Minister. CM Parrikar later also inspected the ongoing works of new Zuari Bridge. pic.twitter.com/dUwe34Og9W — CMO Goa (@goacm) December 16, 2018

Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi for nearly nine months. In his first public appearance in months, the Goa CM was snapped inspecting a bridge site in Panaji on Sunday. The photographs, some of which were issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), showed a gaunt-looking Parrikar, with medical appendage suspended from his nose and wearing a safety helmet, speaking to government officials and engineers who are overseeing the construction of the third bridge across the Mandovi river off Panaji.