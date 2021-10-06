Goa: Congress steps in to prevent Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco’s ‘exit’

Amid reports of Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco being “in talks” with the AAP, Congress leaders in Goa Tuesday said they will “unitedly fight against the BJP” and Lourenco will play a “major role” in the future of Goa.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar and the Congress legislative party leader Digambar Kamat met Lourenco to greet him on his birthday on Tuesday.

Lourenco, MLA from the Curtorim constituency in South Goa, was expected to join the AAP this week. Chodankar, however, said that the senior leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, had stepped in to allay Lourenco’s concerns.

“I was in talks with different parties. I am not denying that,” Lourenco said. “In view of the interest of my state Goa, my constituency, I have decided to unitedly fight against the BJP,” Lourenco told The Indian Express.