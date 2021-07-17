Goa Congress says permissions granted to Shaina NC’s bungalow illegal

The Goa Congress on Friday held a demonstration in old Goa alleging that the construction of a bungalow by BJP spokesperson Shaina NC at a World Heritage Site, would “set a bad precedent and will trigger destruction of heritage places in Goa.”

Goa Pradesh Congress President Girish Chodankar said, “The BJP government (in Goa) has manipulated and issued illegal permissions through TCP (Town and Country Planning), Health Department etc. The construction license issued is also in violation of the law.” Chodankar said that all permissions grated for building the structure should be revoked immediately and those responsible for issuing illegal licences should be suspended.

Congress leaders and workers in Goa held a demonstration against the construction of the structure in Old Goa on Thursday evening.

Former Advocate General of Goa Carlos Alvares Fereira said, “Apart from CRZ, the land is a protected site and we will protect all holy sites not only here in Old Goa but also all over Goa,” he said.

Responding to the claims made by the Congress in Goa, Mumbai-based Shaina NC said, “It’s an old structure that is being repaired and if they have a problem with legal permissions that have been taken it is ridiculous. These are unsubstantiated allegations.”