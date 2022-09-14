scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Goa: 8 Congress MLAs, including Digambar Kamat, likely to join BJP today

Earlier today, a Congress Legislature Party meeting was held wherein it was reportedly resolved to merge the legislature party with the BJP. The Congress currently has 11 MLAs in the House.

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat (Express Photo/File)

Eight Goa Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, are likely to join the BJP Wednesday. BJP state party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade confirmed the development to news agency PTI. The other MLAs likely to join the ruling BJP are former Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

Earlier today, a Congress Legislature Party meeting was held wherein it was reportedly resolved to merge the legislature party with the BJP. The Congress currently has 11 MLAs in the House.

The Speaker’s chamber was cordoned off and media personnel were not allowed to enter the assembly complex.

More details are awaited.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 10:50:20 am
Next Story

Inflation surprise puts onus on US Federal Reserve to hit brakes even harder

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data
In Karnataka

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement