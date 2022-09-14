Goa: 8 Congress MLAs, including Digambar Kamat, likely to join BJP today

Eight Goa Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, are likely to join the BJP Wednesday. BJP state party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade confirmed the development to news agency PTI. The other MLAs likely to join the ruling BJP are former Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

Earlier today, a Congress Legislature Party meeting was held wherein it was reportedly resolved to merge the legislature party with the BJP. The Congress currently has 11 MLAs in the House.

The Speaker’s chamber was cordoned off and media personnel were not allowed to enter the assembly complex.

More details are awaited.