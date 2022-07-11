Goa: Accused of engineering defection, MLAs Kamat and Lobo say still with Congress

A day after All India Congress Committee (AICC) Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused senior party leaders Digambar Kamat and Micheal Lobo of conspiring with the BJP to engineer the defection of eight of the party’s 11 MLAs in the state, the two MLAs said that they were still with the party and “hurt” by the allegation.

Both Kamat and Lobo arrived at the assembly complex for the two-week Goa Legislative Assembly session which began in Porvorim on Monday.

Kamat said: “I was very hurt by the statement of Dinesh Gundu Rao that was circulated. I met Rao at my residence on Saturday night.” Kamat said that he had also informed Rao that his cadre was demoralised after he was removed as Leader of Opposition (LoP), a post taken over by Lobo in the incumbent assembly. Kamat was the LoP in the previous assembly.

In April, the Goa Congress was rejigged and Kamat was made a permanent member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). “There were rumours that Digambar Kamat was going to the BJP before the 2017 election, before the 2022 election. If I wanted to go, I could have gone at that time. I was the only MLA left in the party (before the 2022 election) and I led the election from the front,” Kamat said.

Lobo, who was removed from the position of the Congress Legislature Party leader, said that he had also told Rao that he should be removed from the position of LoP and Kamat should be considered for it. “We are strongly with the Congress party,” Lobo said.

About Rao’s allegations made on Sunday, Lobo said: “There are always allegations against me. I was there for the meeting on Saturday and Sunday. For the press conference in the evening, if I don’t come, there are allegations?” He said that he and his wife Delilah Lobo, MLA from Siolim, had met him to discuss six homes in her constituency that were damaged amid heavy rain.

“I had told Mr Gundu Rao that I am not interested in continuing as LoP. I have businesses and there are various issues raised on me by the government side and it will be difficult and embarrassing for others. I told him he should choose someone else. Our senior leader Mr Digambar Kamat is there. They should ask him,” said Lobo.

On Sunday, after Lobo, Kamat and three other MLAs did not show up for a press conference held by Rao at the Congress House in Panaji, Rao said that Kamat and Lobo had tried to engineer the defection of eight Congress MLAs (two-thirds) to dodge the anti-defection law. The move came exactly three years after the Congress in Goa was stung by the defection of 10 of its 15 MLAs to the BJP on July 10, 2019.

Rao had called Lobo a “traitor” and “backstabber” and said that Kamat, despite his seniority, was engaging in “cheap, dirty and desperate” politics.