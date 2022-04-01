Cong makes fresh appointments in Goa unit; hands over baton to “Generation Next”

Over a fortnight after legislative assembly election results, the Congress party President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed new office bearers of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), its leader of the legislature party, introducing fresh faces to run the party’s affairs in Goa.

In the announcements made late on Thursday evening, Gandhi handed over the reins of its Goa unit to some of its young and fresh faces. Thirty-eight year old Amit Patkar was appointed the GPCC President and an MLA from Cuncolim in South Goa Yuri Alemao (37), a commercial pilot by training, was made the working president of the Goa Congress handing over the baton to the younger generation in the state. Patkar, an engineer, had contested the assembly election from the Curchorem seat that was won by the BJP’s Nilesh Cabral, a minister in the Sawant government. Congratulating the new appointees, AICC Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “It’s Generation Next for @INCGoa”.

Former Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar had resigned taking responsibility for the Congress’s election defeat.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress legislator Digambar Kamat, the former leader of the Congress legislature party in Goa was appointed as a permanent invitee of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s top body, and Micheal Lobo, who quit the BJP in January to join the Congress, was made the leader of the legislature party. Lobo, a political heavyweight, and the MLA from Calangute in North Goa was a minister in the previous BJP government led by Pramod Sawant.

The party MLA from Mormugao Sankalp Amonkar was appointed the deputy leader of the CLP while former Goa Advocate General and first time MLA from Aldona Carlos Ferreira was appointed the chief whip.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s state convenor Rahul Mhabre resigned on Thursday citing personal reasons. Incidentally, his resignation came on the day that the party appointed him national spokesperson. Mhambre, a chartered accountant, had contested the recently held assembly election from the Mapusa constituency. While he did not win, the AAP made its way into the Goa assembly winning two seats in the 40-member House.

In a tweet, Mhambre thanked the party leadership for appointing him National Spokerperson but added, “Due to personal reasons, I hereby request you to accept my resignation as State Convenor, Nat Executive and Nat Spokesperson. My best wishes to all the selfless volunteers and supporters of AAP Goa who have always stood with me through this journey. I will always be there for Goa and Goenkars. Viva Goa”.