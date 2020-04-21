Goa Congress leader Jitendra Deshprabhu passes away

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Deshprabhu passed away on Tuesday. Senior Congress leader Jitendra Deshprabhu passed away on Tuesday.

Senior Goa Congress leader and two-time MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu passed away Tuesday at the Goa Medical College, Bambolim. Deshprabhu was 64, and was suffering from pneumonia.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his condolences. “Shocked to learn about the untimely demise of former legislator Shri Jitendra Deshprabhu. My deepest condolences and sympathies are with his family in this hour of grief.”

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat tweeted: “Deeply shocked to hear about passing away of my friend & former Congress MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu. He was a studious legislator & an excellent orator. My condolences are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Deshprabhu was the younger scion of the royal Raoraje family of Pernem which, during the Portuguese rule in Goa, was awarded the title ‘Visconde de Pernem’ or Viscount of Pernem for securing the northern border of the territory for the Portuguese administration.

In 2007 and 2009 Deshprabhu unsuccessfully contested the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from Pernem and North Goa constituency respectively. In 2012, Deshprabhu was accused of illegally extracting ore and was arrested and chargesheeted in a case by the Crime Branch.

