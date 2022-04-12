Goa Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani arrested in extortion case

The Goa Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani in a case of extortion registered against him in December 2021. Saglani, who was detained on Monday evening, was later placed under arrest and is expected to be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday.

Saglani was arrested in a case filed by one Ankit Jajodia of Faridabad. According to the police, Jajodia was a poker player who played often in Goa’s offshore casinos and has been living in Goa for a long time.

Crime Branch Police Inspector Dattaguru Sawant said Saglani has been arrested and booked for offences under various sections of the IPC, including extortion, wrongful confinement, and assault and threatening the complainant. Saglani and five others allegedly tried to extort Rs 50 lakh from the complainant. While Saglani has been placed under arrest, the police has been on the lookout for the others.